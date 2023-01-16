49ers await opponent from Monday Night Football matchup

The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait one more day to find out who they will be facing in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The 49ers are coming off of a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at home Saturday during the Wild Card Round.

With the New York Giants defeating the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, the Giants will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The 49ers will be watching the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner set to face the 49ers in the Bay Area.

San Francisco rolled past Tampa Bay on December 11th at home, 35-7.

The 49ers last met the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round a year ago, winning in Arlington by a final of 23-17.