49ers defeat Dallas Cowboys to punch ticket in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to play in the NFC Championship after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 19-12.

The 49ers advance to the title game for the second consecutive season after falling to the Los Angeles Rams one year ago.

San Francisco opened the scoring in the 1st quarter with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould to make it a 3-0 lead.

Dallas took their first lead of the day in the 2nd quarter on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz.

The 49ers would tie the game up after trailing 6-3 in the 2nd quarter on a 47-yard field goal by Gould.

Gould would tack on a 50-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 9-6 lead at the half.

The Cowboys would even the scoring at 9-9 after a Brett Maher 25-yard field goal.

San Francisco would score a touchdown on the ground by Christian McCaffrey for the first play of the 4th quarter to take a 16-9 lead.

The two teams would trade field goals to close out the game.

“Right now, I’m still focusing on making sense of the game and what we could have done or to be better," said Quarterback Brock Purdy. "It’s pretty cool to see the clock hit zero and you see the 49ers over the Cowboys."

San Francisco will now head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

"Playoff football is not easy," said Purdy. "To go and pull off a win like that against a great team like Dallas and now going to the NFC championship means a lot to us and for myself.”

The 49ers and Eagles kick off on Sunday at noon.