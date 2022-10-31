49ers defeat Rams in NFC Championship rematch, 31-14

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium in an NFC Championship rematch, 31-14.

The Rams opened the scoring on a Matthew Stafford touchdown rush to put the Rams up 7-0.

The 49ers responded in the 2nd Quarter with a trick play, as Christian McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to even the score at 7-7.

A Cooper Kupp touchdown reception for 16 yards put the Rams back in front 14-7 with 6:35 remaining in the half.

San Francisco progressed to score 24 unanswered points, beginning with a field goal prior to the half.

McCaffrey would score two more touchdowns in the second half, followed by a George Kittle touchdown, to secure the win for San Francisco.

With the win, the 49ers improve to 4-4 on the season.

The Rams fall to 3-4 with the loss.