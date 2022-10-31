Watch Now
49ers defeat Rams in NFC Championship rematch, 31-14

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium in an NFC Championship rematch, 31-14.

The Rams opened the scoring on a Matthew Stafford touchdown rush to put the Rams up 7-0.

The 49ers responded in the 2nd Quarter with a trick play, as Christian McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to even the score at 7-7.

A Cooper Kupp touchdown reception for 16 yards put the Rams back in front 14-7 with 6:35 remaining in the half.

San Francisco progressed to score 24 unanswered points, beginning with a field goal prior to the half.

McCaffrey would score two more touchdowns in the second half, followed by a George Kittle touchdown, to secure the win for San Francisco.

With the win, the 49ers improve to 4-4 on the season.

The Rams fall to 3-4 with the loss.

