Watch Now
Sports

Actions

49ers extend win streak to eight games following win over Commanders

49ers defeat Commanders
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
49ers defeat Commanders
Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 01:53:42-05

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders as part of the holiday weekend matchups on Saturday, 37-20.

With the victory, San Francisco has improved its win streak to eight consecutive games.

The 49ers improved to 11-4 with the victory.

After heading into the half tied a 7, the 49ers ran away with the game thanks to touchdown passes from Brock Purdy for 34 yards and 33 yards to George Kittle.

San Francisco has already clinched a playoff spot after winning the NFC West and sits at the top of the division with a four game lead.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png