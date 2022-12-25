49ers extend win streak to eight games following win over Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders as part of the holiday weekend matchups on Saturday, 37-20.

With the victory, San Francisco has improved its win streak to eight consecutive games.

The 49ers improved to 11-4 with the victory.

After heading into the half tied a 7, the 49ers ran away with the game thanks to touchdown passes from Brock Purdy for 34 yards and 33 yards to George Kittle.

San Francisco has already clinched a playoff spot after winning the NFC West and sits at the top of the division with a four game lead.