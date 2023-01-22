Watch Now
49ers eyeing NFC Championship appearance in Philadelphia

Eagles defeat the Giants
Matt Rourke/AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass as New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) tries to rush in on him during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 01:31:44-05

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing for a spot in the NFC Championship game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a win, the 49ers can punch their ticket to their second consecutive title game.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants, the Eagles have secured homefield advantage in the title game.

The 49ers and Eagles did not face off during the 2022-2023 regular season.

The Cowboys and 49ers kick off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

