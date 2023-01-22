49ers eyeing NFC Championship appearance in Philadelphia

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing for a spot in the NFC Championship game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a win, the 49ers can punch their ticket to their second consecutive title game.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants, the Eagles have secured homefield advantage in the title game.

The 49ers and Eagles did not face off during the 2022-2023 regular season.

The Cowboys and 49ers kick off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.