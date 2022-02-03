Watch
49ers fan in coma after NFC championship game beating

Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The stadium is set to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco 49ers fan apparently was beaten during Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Rams and is in a medically induced coma.

Inglewood police say 40-year-old Daniel Luna was found injured in a parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood about a half-hour into the game.

He was wearing a San Francisco jersey.

No suspects have been identified but police say they're working with stadium security on the case.

The Los Angeles Times says Luna owns a restaurant in Oakland and had come down to see the game south of Los Angeles alone after other fans who were to go with him canceled.

