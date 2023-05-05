8 Cuesta College set to host #17 LA Valley in CCCAA SoCal Regionals

After winning their 10th Western State Conference title under Head Coach Bob Miller, the Cuesta College Cougars are back in the CCCAA SoCal Regional playoffs coming in as the 8th seed.

With their second consecutive WSC title, the Cougars are chasing their first playoff win since 2018 and first trip to the State finals since 2002.

They'll play host to the #17 L.A. Valley Monarchs in a three game series beginning with May 5 at 2 p.m.

The Cougars offense is headlined by Zachary Tallerman sporting a team best .374 batting average. Another weapon is lead-off hitter Ethan Royal who leads the team with 48 runs scored.

Defensively, the pitching quartet of Justin Vose, Robinson Lardner, Luigi Albano-Dito and Jackson Cloud have a combined 22-5 record.

The cougars clinched their regular season crown with a 4-3 victory against Oxnard in their regular season finale. They finished the regular season 24-14-1.