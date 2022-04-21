805 Elite 18U headed to USA Volleyball Junior National Championship

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The 805 Elite 18U volleyball team is headed to nationals for the first time ever. Nationals take place in Phoenix, Arizona from April 22nd to April 24th.

Winston Stearns has been the head coach of the 805 Elite 18U team for two years, now leading this team to nationals for the first time.

"Its so cool to have this small area like San Luis Obispo and be able to go compete against 50-60 teams... And to say yeah, we're from small San Luis Obispo but we can compete with the best of them... So proud and its an honor to represent the area," coach Stearns said.

This group of student-athletes has played together for over four years, now looking to make history at the national championships this weekend.

"I have loved growing up with these girls and growing up in the 805 community. I think it's so cool we get to represent the club and our area at nationals because it doesn't happen a lot for the Central Coast," SLO Classical Academy senior Charlotte Graves added.

Best of luck to 805 Elite a the USA Volleyball 18U Junior National Championship this weekend.