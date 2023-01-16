Watch Now
AFC Divisional Round field set following Sunday's games

The Bills defeated the Dolphins Sunday
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24), center, celebrates after his interception during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 00:56:10-05

The AFC playoffs are officially set for the Divisional Round following Sunday's games during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye for the week after capturing the highest seed in the conference.

The Chiefs will face the lowest seed still alive, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are coming off an unthinkable comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 31-30 on a walk-off field goal despite being down 27 points earlier in the game.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round Sunday, 34-31.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round Sunday, 24-17.

The Bengals and Bills will meet in Buffalo for the Divisional Round Sunday.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City and can be seen on KSBY during Sunday Night Football.

