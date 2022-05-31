Watch
After Champions League 'fiasco,' UEFA probes what went wrong

A real, left, and a fake ticket for the Champions League final are displayed at a press conference in Paris Monday, May 30, 2022 following a meeting on security after incidents during the Champions League final at the Stade France stadium. French authorities have defended police for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all. (AP Photo/Rob Harris)
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 12:54:11-04

Some key matters will need to be scrutinized when a UEFA-commissioned independent review assesses the disorder and chaos surrounding the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

European soccer's governing body says "evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties" regarding the off-field issues that marred one of the world's biggest club games on Saturday.

That evidence should include the planning and organization of the event, the policing and stewarding, ticketing, the messaging and reaction of UEFA officials and any role that locals played in exploiting the problems.

Liverpool soccer fans, including children and elderly people, said they were met with tear gas as French police used it to try and control fans who were scaling railings trying to get in without a ticket.

Some of the issues the UEFA will review include why there were only a few police officers in and around the stadium and the use of fake tickets.

