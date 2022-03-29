Allan Hancock baseball looks to get back on track at Rio Hondo Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are currently 13-13 overall and 5-10 in conference play.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 02:11:39-04
Allan Hancock baseball looks to get back on track at Rio Hondo Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are currently 13-13 overall and 5-10 in conference play.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.