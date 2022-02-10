Allan Hancock men's basketball tops Cuesta 86-70

Allan Hancock men's basketball topped Cuesta Wednesday night 86-70. The Bulldogs are now on a five-game win streak and play at Santa Barbara on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 02:38:37-05
Allan Hancock men's basketball topped Cuesta Wednesday night 86-70. The Bulldogs are now on a five-game win streak and play at Santa Barbara on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.