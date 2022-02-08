Allan Hancock men's basketball wins their fourth straight game with a win over Cuesta College 66-51. The Bulldogs play at Cuesta on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Allan Hancock men's basketball wins fourth straight with a win over Cuesta 66-51
Posted at 11:40 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 02:40:03-05
Allan Hancock men's basketball wins their fourth straight game with a win over Cuesta College 66-51. The Bulldogs play at Cuesta on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
