Allan Hancock's Seth Damron resigns as head coach of the football program

With about a month and a half before their first game, Allan Hancock football named former longtime assistant Ricky Aguilar as the new head coach of the Bulldogs after former head coach Seth Damron announced his resignation Tuesday.

Even though Damron had spent the past six years at Allan Hancock in various positions, his resignation comes as a surprise after only taking the reins as head coach for the past two years sporting an overall record of 11-10.

Damron spent his first three seasons as offensive coordinator under then head coach Kris Dutra. During that time, his offenses earned three consecutive top-ten finishes.

The school announced that the resignation was due to Damron accepting a job closer to family in the Bakersfield area where Damron grew up and played half his college ball.

His replacement Aguilar, was a former Hancock linebacker and assistant coach from 2009-2019 before moving to the high school ranks at Lompoc and most recently Pioneer Valley.