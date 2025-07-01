American Coco Gauff upset in first round at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff couldn’t escape the wave of upsets sweeping through Wimbledon this year.

The French Open champion was eliminated in the first round Tuesday, falling in straight sets to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Yastremska proved the steadier player, particularly after winning a tiebreak in the opening set. She cruised through the second to complete the upset.

Gauff, ranked No. 2 in the world, struggled throughout the match, finishing with 29 unforced errors and just nine winners. Yastremska tallied 16 winners and 25 unforced errors.

Gauff has never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon, making it her least successful Grand Slam. She also lost her only other match on grass this season in Berlin.

Gauff wasn’t the only top American to exit early. Jessica Pegula, ranked No. 3, also lost in the first round Tuesday.

Other notable upsets included 2024 Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng and, on the men’s side, world No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

