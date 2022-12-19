Argentina defeats France to win World Cup

The country of Argentina is celebrating as their soccer team won the World Cup with a victory over France in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was won by Argentina in penalty kicks, 4-2.

The match opened on a Lionel Messi goal to give Argentina the early lead.

A goal 13 minutes later by Ángel Di María put Argentina up, 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe countered with two goals to knot the game up for France, leading to overtime.

Messi would score his second goal of the game to give Argentina the lead once again, 3-2.

Mbappe countered with a goal in overtime to complete the hat trick and send the match to penalty kicks.

Argentina was perfect on their first three penalty kicks before Gonzalo Montiel netted the game-winning penalty kick to secure the title for Argentina against the reigning champion French.

This is the third World Cup title for Argentina.

The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986.