The Arroyo Grande boys basketball team beats Mission Prep in a thrilling 66-65 win. The Eagles are now 3-2 in league play and 10-8 overall.
Arroyo Grande boys basketball tops Mission Prep in a thrilling 66-65 win
Posted at 11:35 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 02:35:30-05
