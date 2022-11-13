Arroyo Grande Boys Water Polo wins Division I CIF Central Section Championship, 12-7

The Arroyo Grande Boys Water Polo team defeated Clovis North Saturday evening to secure the Division I CIF Central Section Championship, 12-7.

The Eagles complete their journey to a title with a 26-6 overall record.

Arroyo Grande went through Bullard and Buchanan to reach the championship game.

After being knotted up early in the game 2-2, the Eagles took the lead on a Zachary Whitfield goal that would propel Arroyo Grande to go on a run and pull away in the game.

Arroyo Grande will next head to the state rounds of the playoffs.

The Eagles will learn who their next opponent is Sunday.

Arroyo Grande will play their first state playoff game Tuesday.