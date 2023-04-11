Arroyo Grande completes incremental comeback over Cabrillo winning 8-6

Down 6-0 against one of the top teams in the Ocean League (14-2) Cabrillo Conquistadores, (12-5) Arroyo Grande had their work cut out for them.

In the bottom of third inning, U.C. Berkeley commit, Ryan Tayman, jumpstarted the offense for the Eagels with a two-run homerun.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ty Scrudato would reach on a double and cross home plate after two errant throws. However, Cabrillo's Spencer Gallimore would end the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Arroyo Grande would score two more in the fifth with RBI's from Luke Plaza and Scrudato again to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

Plaza would have another RBI double in the sixth to take the lead as they never looked back improving to 13-5 on the season. They play at home tomorrow against St. Francis while Cabrillo would pick it up a win against University Prep later in the afternoon winning 3-2 in extra innings. They face Lompoc tomorrow.