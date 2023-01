The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated the Atascadero Greyhounds in the boys league opener for 2023, winning 61-56.

The Eagles improved to 9-5 to open the season on top of their 1-0 record in league play.

Atascadero drops to 8-8 on the year after suffering their first league loss.

The Eagles will next face off against Righetti on the road Friday.

The Greyhounds will head to Mission Prep Friday.