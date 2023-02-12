Arroyo Grande defeats Nipomo in 17 Strong Game, 4-0

The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated the Nipomo Titans at home in their season opener Saturday afternoon, 4-0.

The Eagles scored all four runs in the 1st inning on 2-RBI doubles by Judah Hill and Bret Pinkerton.

The game is referred to as the "17 Strong Game," honoring the life of Ryan Teixeira.

Teixeira was a former member of the Eagles baseball team that died after battling Ewing's Sarcoma at 18 years old.

Arroyo Grande honored Teixeira prior to the game with a ceremony that included a jersey in the outfield and cages dedicated to his memory.

"I've been emotional last couple days just thinking about it and contemplating everything in my relationship to Ryan and it just makes the day awesome," said Arroyo Grande Head Coach Steve Tolley. "I'm sure when I get home, I'll have some really deep thoughts about the entire day and how it went in celebration of Ryan."

New York Mets Second Baseman Jeff McNeil was in attendance and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"I know a lot about 17 Strong and what they do with Ryan here so it is pretty special to be out here," said McNeil.

McNeil is an alumni for Nipomo High School.

"I support my hometown team and am just super happy to be part of it," said McNeil.