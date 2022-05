The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated the Paso Robles Bearcats Monday in Arroyo Grande, 3-2.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double by Carter Shuck.

Arroyo Grande added another run on an errant throw by the catcher, leading to their second run of the game.

With the game tied at 2 in the 5th inning, Kaden Tynes delivered a base hit that would drive in the go-ahead run.

The Eagles improve to 8-6 in Mountain League play.

The Bearcats fall to 5-8 in Mountain League play.