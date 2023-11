After losing to Clovis in the Division I semifinals last year, the Eagles did one better defeating the defending champions, Clovis West, in their own pool.

Arroyo Grande will head to Fresno State to have a rematch with Clovis for the section title. The two met earlier in the 2023 season with the Eagles winning 13-7.

(1) Arroyo Grande is 26-6 while (2) Clovis is 21-9. The two meet Nov. 11 in Fresno.