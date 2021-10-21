Arroyo Grande Golf is Mountain League Champions

The Mountain League Golf Championship took place on Wednesday. Arroyo Grande went home with the league championship breaking the school record posting a team score of 409.

Eagles Gigi Gunasayan took home MVP with a score of 74. It's been a historic year for AG who has broken every 9 and 18 hole individual and team school record this season so far.

With San Luis Obispo placing second at the championship, both SLO and Arroyo Grande qualify for CIF Division one. St. Joseph (third), Atascadero (fourth), and Paso Robles (fifth) qualify for CIF Division two.

Righetti's Jacquelyn Reynoso finished with an 89 and qualified individually for CIF Division one. Congratulations to all of the student-athletes who are headed to CIF.