Arroyo Grande hosts final All Comers T&F Meet of summer

The Central Coast Athletic Foundation had its final All Comers Track Meet of the Summer at Arroyo Grande High School as ages young to old got the chance to hit the track or the field to compete.

In an effort to introduce more people in the community to the sport as well as help put money into the track and field programs at Arroyo Grande High School, the All Comers Meet brought all age and skill levels to the track with around 350 partcipating athletes as well as over 25,000 dollars raised for the track and field programs of Arroyo Grande.

"We've been able to get people excited about the sport of track and field, and it is a great way for us to introduce the new athletes to a sport they might not be aware of," Central Coast Athletic Foundation Board Member Jean Drummond. Petersen said.

Now in its third year, the final All Comers Meet of the summer featured help from Cal Poly athletes and another local D-1 athlete in some of the field events. Their next event will be Labor Day Weekend at the Thousand Hills Ranch that will benefit 17 Strong in honor of former Arroyo Grande High School baseball player Ryan Teixeira.