Arroyo Grande native Colton Theaker to kick at Washington State next season

For most high-school athletes, their dream is to play at the division one level at a major university. Arroyo Grande native Colton Theaker is headed to Washington State next season to play football.

Theaker was the kicker for Arroyo Grande High School before kicking at Cal Poly in 2019. In 2002, Theaker kicked for Allan Hancock and he now has the opportunity to kick for the Cougars. He looks back at his time on the Central Coast with gratitude, hoping to make his mom and family proud at the next level.

"I lost my dad when I was 14 years old, my mom has been the rock who has taken care of me and done everything to make sure I can chase my dreams, I'm so grateful for her she's the best... I want to give back to her, my family, and friends," Theaker said.

Football has always been Theaker's passion and he has even bigger dreams past Washington State.

"My end goal is the NFL, I've always dreamed of playing in a PAC-12 environment... Looking forward to heading out there."

"He's a division one kicker, he's going to Washington State for a reason, he's a power five athlete... He made a huge impact for us on the field, his percentage of putting the ball in the back of the end zone on kickoffs was through the roof... He will be missed on the field for sure," Allan Hancock head coach Sam Damron added.

Theaker is ready for the next challenge at Washington state but looks forward to coming back and visiting home when he can.

"This is home to me, I grew up here, I love it here, played high school football here. I'm going to miss it but I have to go chase my football dreams," Theaker said.

Best of luck to Colton at Washington State!