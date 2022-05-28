Arroyo Grande sending ten Eagles to All-Star Game

The Arroyo Grande Eagles will be sending 10 players to compete in the 2022 FCA All-Star Game this season.

The list of athletes heading to Nipomo includes Makai Puga, Isaiah Chavez, William Dawes, Kaden Tynes, Max Wulff, Vincent Tafoya, Joeseph Lopez, Danny Mckinley, Bradley Auten, and Max Perrett.

Quarterback Max Perrett says that he is incredibly thankful to have the chance to be part of the game after a devastating injury made a return to the football field seem improbable.

"It was February of my junior year and I was in a dirt bike accident," said Perrett. "The bike stalled and it landed on me and I broke my femur, fractured my back, and then ripped open my torso. That was a really big teacher for perseverance for me. It was something really unexpected right before quarantine. I wanted to prove that I was tough after the seasons, too, and I felt like I did that. Faith has been a really big thing because it's taught me my morals. It's correlated into football, treating everyone with kindness, but definitely putting God first has been a big thing."

The FCA All-Star Game is set to kick off on June 4th at Nipomo High School.