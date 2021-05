Arroyo Grande Softball swept Atascadero on Saturday.

In the first game of their doubleheader, the Eagles secured the victory, 8-1.

The Eagles defeated the Greyhounds in a 12-1, 6-inning victory to complete the sweep.

Arroyo Grande improved to 11-2 on the season.

Anaiah Cuadill led the team with three homers on the day.