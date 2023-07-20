Arroyo Grande Valley 12's All-Star team advances to SoCal Little League Championship

From time to time it’s nice to take a break from the major league ranks and look right here on the Central Coast at the up and coming talent as over in Ventura this past week the Arroyo Grande Valley Little League 12’s all-star team won the Section 1 tournament to advance to the Southern California Little League All-Star Tournament.

In the District 65 tournament, the team won four straight games heading into Sectionals. But after a game one loss, the team had to win the next three to advance to state, which they did.

It was pitcher Teddy Cano throwing to catcher Derek Bernthal to strike out the final batter to close out the game and become section champions.

The team will play on July 22 in Mission Viejo in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals where they will take on East Hills Yorba Linda at 10 a.m.

To help pay for the expenses of the trip, the team was outside Cafe Andreini in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning collecting donations.