Arroyo Grande's David Ramirez signs NLI with Ohio State for gymnastics

Arroyo Grande held a National Letter of Intent signing for senior gymnast David Ramirez who committed to compete in men’s gymnastics for Ohio State University.

Ramirez will be a four year letter winner for the school’s dive team setting a school record in the 11 Dive Meet as a sophomore. In gymnastics, he competed out of the Central Coast Gymnastics Center in San Luis Obispo becoming a two time NorCal state champion in the all-around.

On the national state at the Region 1 Championships in 2023, he won the all-around. On Nov. 13, he was surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches as he put pen to paper to continue his athletic and academic career as a Buckeye.

“I think it's a great feeling that I know after all these years of hard work that I've put in, that it's finally been able to pay off," Ramirez said. "I finally see where all my commitment of hours and tears and sweat have been put into. It was a sacrifice I had to make to go to the next level.”

“There's there's a lot that puts in that that comes into it from from from the family, from himself and from all the people that's around him," Central Coast Gymnastics Coach Renato Deza explained. "We all tried to help him and push him and help him accomplish his goal.”

According to Deza, Ramirez spent 20-plus hours every week training at Central Coast Gymnastics in order to reach his goal of competing in Division I. Ramirez said he will likely head to Ohio State in the summer to acclimate himself to the gymnastics program before beginning school.