Atascadero and Pioneer Valley rematch following instant classic

The Pioneer Valley Panthers and Atascadero Greyhounds are set to face off once again in the 2022 season.

This time, their matchup will determine who is crowned the CIF Central Champion in Division Five.

While the Greyhounds have home field advantage, it was the Panthers who took care of business the first time these two teams met.

Pioneer Valley defeated Atascadero at home, 21-20, after a missed extra point by the Greyhounds led to the Panthers victory.

Both coaches said their teams are better than when the two teams faced off in October.

"We're looking at how we played them last time and what worked because they were maybe better than us at certain spots," said Pioneer Valley Head Coach Dustin Davis. "This is this week and they've got some new wrinkles. We've got some new wrinkles, and we're kind of treating that as we're just treating it like it's a new game."

"The fact is that they just outperformed us that night," said Atascadero Head Coach Vic Cooper. "They probably shouldn't have been that close. They played that much better than us, and they've done a great job of doing kind of what we've done of getting better every week. They may have started a little later than we did, but they have gotten better."

The two teams kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Atascadero High School.