Atascadero basketball advances to the CIF State semifinals for the second straight year. The Greyhounds will play at Golden Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Atascadero basketball advances to the CIF State semifinals for the second straight year
Posted at 11:41 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 02:41:50-05
Atascadero basketball advances to the CIF State semifinals for the second straight year. The Greyhounds will play at Golden Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.