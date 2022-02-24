Atascadero boys basketball advances to CIF Central DIII Championship with a 68-47 win over #14 Roosevelt. #7 Greyhounds will play at #1 Golden Valley in the championship game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Posted at 11:30 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 02:30:37-05
