Atascadero Boys Water Polo eyeing state playoff run

The Atascadero Greyhound boys joined the San Luis Obispo Tigers as CIF Central Section champs in water polo over the weekend.

The Greyhounds are preparing to take their talents to Palo Alto for the state playoffs.

"It's tremendous and is showing these kids can keep working hard and the end results are worth it, that they can compete with the schools around here," said Head Coach Jon Conrad. "We're one of the smallest schools around. The main thing is they believe in themselves, they play like a family."

The Greyhounds say their CIF victory will revolutionize the program.

"It means a lot because we've been around for a while and we work so hard in the program, we're going all summer, all season, and we're taking no days off," said goalie Curran Hoxie.

"Having this group of boys, we're a family and that's all that matters and everyone sticks to it. We practice really hard in the pool and it translates," said captain Casey Jones.

After defeating Golden West of Visalia Saturday, the Atascadero boys secured their first CIF Central Section Division III Water Polo championship, 11-5.

With the CIF title, Head Coach Jon Conrad says he hopes the sport will peak the interest of future Greyhounds.

"With this win, maybe it will show other kids water polo is something they should come out for and give it a try," said Conrad.

The Greyhounds will face off against 18-9 Gunn on the road Tuesday night for a chance to advance in state play.

"It really has not resonated with me yet, we're just going one game at a time and that's all we're looking for," said Jones.

"We're ready to take on whatever is next," said Hoxie.