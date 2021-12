Atascadero Christmas Classic Scores and Highlights

The first day of the Atascadero Christmas Classic took place Monday at Atascadero High School.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated Paso Robles, 61-22.

Atascadero defeated Orcutt Academy, 86-37.

Templeton fell to Montclair, 60-36.

Orcutt Academy fell to Montclair, 59-36.

Atascadero defeated Templeton, 80-44.

Paso Robles will face Hanford at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Templeton and Orcutt Academy will tip off at 2:30 p.m.

Atascadero will face Montclair at 4:00 p.m.

Hanford and Arroyo Grande will face off at 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Amat will not participate in tournament play.