Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Atascadero defeats Colusa, advances to State Finals

Atascadero Greyhounds
KSBY
Atascadero Greyhounds
Posted at 9:37 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 00:37:34-05

The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Colusa Saturday evening in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.

The Greyhounds are headed to the State Finals in Division 6-A following the victory.

Atascadero scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters of play while shutting out the Red Hawk offense in the process.

The Greyhounds improve to 10-4 on the season one win shy of winning the state championship.

Colusa suffered its third loss of the season to close out the year 10-3.

The Greyhounds have strung together four consecutive wins in the playoffs over Madera South, Dos Palos, Pioneer Valley, and Colusa on their journey to the title game.

Atascadero will face San Gabriel at home in the State Championship Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png