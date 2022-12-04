Atascadero defeats Colusa, advances to State Finals

The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Colusa Saturday evening in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.

The Greyhounds are headed to the State Finals in Division 6-A following the victory.

Atascadero scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters of play while shutting out the Red Hawk offense in the process.

The Greyhounds improve to 10-4 on the season one win shy of winning the state championship.

Colusa suffered its third loss of the season to close out the year 10-3.

The Greyhounds have strung together four consecutive wins in the playoffs over Madera South, Dos Palos, Pioneer Valley, and Colusa on their journey to the title game.

Atascadero will face San Gabriel at home in the State Championship Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m.