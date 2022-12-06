Atascadero gearing up for State Championship

The Atascadero Greyhounds are gearing up for their Division 6-A State Championship game on Saturday against San Gabriel.

The Greyhounds are coming off of a dominant road win over Colusa High in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.

Atascadero is already a champion after winning the CIF Central Section in Division Five against Pioneer Valley.

The Matadors come into the matchup with a 12-3 overall record and feature a running game that makes up for the majority of their offense.

The Greyhounds and Matadors will kick off at Atascadero High School Saturday at 6 p.m.