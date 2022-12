Atascadero High School is putting together a parade in honor of their football program and overall athletic excellence.

The event will begin at 1:50 p.m. and will last for 10 to 15 minutes on Wednesday, December 21st.

The parade starts at the Atascadero Armory and will make its way to City Hall.

Included in the parade will be the football team, CIF Division III Cross Country Champion Frannie Perry, coaches, and administration.