Atascadero sending nine players to FCA All-Star Football Classic

The Atascadero Greyhounds will be sending nine players to compete in the FCA All-Star Football Classic.

Ajai Daner, Chaz Morgan, Justin Hill, Eli Lopez, Riley Ryan, Ed Werner, Connor Burnett, Thatcher Hamlin, and Zech Brown will all compete in the game.

Brown said, "It's an honor to be picked in this game. We get to play with other teammates, players from different schools that we played against, and rivals we played against. I was willing to play whatever position they put me in. Hopefully we will get this one for the county."

The FCA All-Star Football Classic is set for June 26th in Lompoc.