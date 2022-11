The Pioneer Valley Panthers will face the Atascadero Greyhounds in the CIF Central Section Championship Friday.

The two teams are competing for the Division V championship.

The Panthers check in as the 8th seed into the matchup.

Atascadero will be the home team and checks in as the 2nd seed.

The game will be played at Atascadero High School.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.