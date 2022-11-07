Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Ball bounces Chargers way in win over Falcons

Justin Herbert
Butch Dill/AP
CORRECTS DATE TO SUNDAY, NOV. 6 INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, DEC. 6 - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Justin Herbert
Posted at 9:45 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 00:45:59-05

The Los Angeles Chargers secured a game-winning field goal for the victory Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons, 20-17.

Cameron Dicker, a University of Texas kicker who was just activated, nailed the 37-yard field goal for the win.

The Chargers trailed in the game 10-0 heading into the 2nd quarter before Austin Ekeler rushed for a touchdown and caught another to put Los Angeles in front, 14-10.

Atlanta would counter in the 3rd quarter with a touchdown rush by Cordarrelle Patterson to put Atlanta in front, 17-14.

Dicker would kick a 31-yard field goal to tie the game with 6:45 remaining.

The Chargers looked like they would finish the game with the ball in the redzone, threatening to kick a game-winning field goal, before Ekeler fumbled the football at the 20-yard line.

Despite the fumble being recovered by Atlanta, the ball was fumbled on the same play and recovered by the Chargers at the 43-yard line.

Justin Herbert would throw a strike to Josh Palmer for 22 yards to help set up Dicker's game-winning field goal.

Los Angeles improves to 5-3 with the victory.

The Chargers will next head on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday Night Football on KSBY.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png