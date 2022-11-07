Ball bounces Chargers way in win over Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers secured a game-winning field goal for the victory Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons, 20-17.

Cameron Dicker, a University of Texas kicker who was just activated, nailed the 37-yard field goal for the win.

The Chargers trailed in the game 10-0 heading into the 2nd quarter before Austin Ekeler rushed for a touchdown and caught another to put Los Angeles in front, 14-10.

Atlanta would counter in the 3rd quarter with a touchdown rush by Cordarrelle Patterson to put Atlanta in front, 17-14.

Dicker would kick a 31-yard field goal to tie the game with 6:45 remaining.

The Chargers looked like they would finish the game with the ball in the redzone, threatening to kick a game-winning field goal, before Ekeler fumbled the football at the 20-yard line.

Despite the fumble being recovered by Atlanta, the ball was fumbled on the same play and recovered by the Chargers at the 43-yard line.

Justin Herbert would throw a strike to Josh Palmer for 22 yards to help set up Dicker's game-winning field goal.

Los Angeles improves to 5-3 with the victory.

The Chargers will next head on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday Night Football on KSBY.