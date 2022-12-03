Beau Baldwin leaving Cal Poly to join Arizona State coaching staff

The Cal Poly Mustangs are once again in a search for a new head football coach as Beau Baldwin announced his resignation from the university Friday.

The Cal Poly Athletics Department confirmed Baldwin informed the university of his decision Friday.

"Coach Baldwin told me just a couple of hours ago confirming that he's going to leave to take the Offensive Coordinator position at Arizona State.," said Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman.

Baldwin will take over as Offensive Coordinator for the new coaching staff at Arizona State, led by Head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

"We wanted to do everything we could to try to keep him as a Cal Poly Mustang and unfortunately we couldn't do that," said Oberhelman.

Cal Poly announced Baldwin is resigning from the job as Cal Poly Football Head Coach effective immediately.

"I was very surprised," said Oberhelman. "He had said all along he relishes the opportunities that he's had to be a head coach and this seemed to be a really good fit for him. I know ultimately he wants to be a high major FBS Division I head coach. When you look at the hires of those programs, more and more are coordinators at that level versus the highly successful FCS coaches."

Baldwin coached at Cal Poly for three years, compiling a 4-21 overall record.

Cal Poly welcomed Baldwin in as head coach back in 2020 following his reign as Offensive Coordinator at Cal.

"Despite our win-loss record this year, I think anybody that goes to games could see the improvement year over year and we just need to continue that great progress in recruiting, in the weight room, academically, and socially," said Oberhelman.

The Mustangs are now actively searching for a new head.

"We've got to get this done quickly, but we got to get it done right," said Oberhelman. "We're going to find the right person for Cal Poly."