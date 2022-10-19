Beau Baldwin reflects on Kristin Smart verdict

Cal Poly Football Head Coach Beau Baldwin has been a San Luis Obispo resident since 2019.

Despite calling the Central Coast his home for three years, Baldwin says he was aware of the Kristin Smart case well before his arrival.

"I remember hearing the stories years ago when I was up in Washington and seeing a Dateline or seeing something like that," said Baldwin. "Being in it now, it's like, holy cow."

Baldwin said the verdict is one that gives closure on the situation.

"It's most important for Kristin's family," said Baldwin.

Having previous knowledge of the case, Baldwin said it is one that caught the attention of all Cal Poly staff.

"It's obviously something that people follow," said Baldwin. "If I was in the situation, the family would just want that closure. For me, it's thinking about Kristin's family and just that closure for them."

In addition to his reflection of the Smart case, Baldwin reflected on his time with Cal Poly's opponent Saturday, Eastern Washington.

"I have a lot of fond memories of Eastern Washington, and I'm very thankful for my time there," said Baldwin. "I have lifelong friends that my wife at Eastern Washington, so there are a lot of that. Once I'm in this week prepping, it's the farthest thing from my mind."

Baldwin coached at Eastern Washington from 2008 to 2016, winning the National Championship in 2010.