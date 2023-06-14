Big West Conference makes additions to take effect in next two years

With the end of the school year and sports season, the Big West annual Spring meeting was held May 23-24 as they discussed and ultimately approved new changes and additions to the conference that will be implemented over the next two years.

The Board of Directors approved the addition of men’s and women’s swimming and diving into The Big West, beginning in 2024-25.

Once added, the Big West will then sponsor 23 men’s and women’s sports which is a 27% increase in sponsored sports since 2021.

A five-team baseball championship model, originally proposed by Big West baseball coaches as part of an initiative to improve access to and inclusion in the NCAA tournament for Big West teams, was approved by the Board of Directors. The first Big West Baseball Championship will be contested in 2025.

Then in basketball for both the men and women, they’ll continue to use a 20-conference game schedule playing each team twice with a Thursday-Saturday schedule. For the Big West Championships an eight-team field for the upcoming season.