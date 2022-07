The SLO Blues dropped their fourth consecutive game on Saturday to the Santa Barbara Foresters, falling 7-6.

The Blues, trailing 2-0, score six unanswered runs before blowing the lead by allowing five unanswered runs.

The Blues are coming off of a rough stretch in which they were no-hit for the first time ever on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo hosts Arroyo Seco as they search for the win column Sunday.