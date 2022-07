The SLO Blues snapped their four-game losing streak with a win on Sunday over the Arroyo Seco Saints.

The Blues opened the scoring with four runs in the 2nd inning.

The Saints would respond with a run on a wild pitch in the top of the 4th inning.

The Blues would score three runs in the bottom of the frame.

SLO would tack on two more runs to help run away with the victory on fireworks night at the ballpark.