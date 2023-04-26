Both of the sides of the ball improving throughout Cal Poly's spring practices and scrimmages

With their first of two spring scrimmages in the bag for Cal Poly Football, first-year Head Coach Paul Wulff and the team are in their final week of practice for their spring season which will conclude with one final scrimmage on Saturday, April 29.

Entering spring season, one thing was clear, the team needed more experience, size, and physicality. This off-season, they touched on all those aspects with the transfer portal, returners and a solid recruiting class to help sustain a new era being built right now under Wulff. After their first spring game April 22, the staff had a chance to evaluate what they currently have and what they need to improve on. Elijah Ponder returns as the key starter on that side of the ball after a breakout sophomore season at defensive end.

"With our more maturity and bigger size and strength and what we've had in the previous years and I just think our physicality on defense is improved," Wulff said of the defense.

Redshirt freshman Bo Kelly and 5-star transfer Sam Huard split reps under center last weekend and overall, the passing game seems to be a focal point for new offensive coordinator Sheldon Cross.

"Offensively, in our passing game he's put a lot of emphasis on that right now," Wulff said of the first look at the offense. "All the players are learning the system and the quarterback's are all battling out there and practicing hard."

The final scrimmage takes place this at 11 a.m. followed by the groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million John Madden Football Center going up in the south endzone.