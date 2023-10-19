Bret and Kandace Saberhagen to put on third annual SabesWings charity event in Paso Robles

Bret Saberhagen is a World Series champion and two-time American League Cy Young winner that spent 16 years in Major League Baseball but now at 59 years old, he and his wife Kandace are in their third year of an even more rewarding cause.

Bret and Kandace’s SabesWings organization was started to aid cancer patients suffering from medical financial troubles after seeing firsthand the cost of treatments after dealing with Kandace’s third bout with breast cancer.

“By the third diagnosis, I think I had all but given up because we kept doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome,” Kandace admitted.

“It really, really is hard enough dealing with the cancer," Bret explained. "Then when you add along the bills and stuff, we just try to alleviate that and let them focus on their cancer treatments.”

To help aid their cause, SabesWings is hosting their third ever Strikeout fundraising event in Paso Robles Oct. 29 where the local community has become one of the biggest supporters.

“We also love the support of some of the local businesses who have come out and embraced SabesWings and what we're attempting to achieve,” Kandace said.

This year’s SabeWings lifetime achievement award will be presented to Super Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Rypien for his work with The Rypien Foundation that began after losing his 3-year-old son Andrew to brain cancer in 1998.

“They always don't come out the other end as you'd like them to," Rypien said. "But in his case and and Bret and Kandace's case, there is a story people can relate to.”

Luckily for Bret and Mark, their notoriety has helped both organizations continue to grow and improve the quality of life and financial positions of countless cancer patients.

“I feel blessed to have thrown the baseball, but I really feel blessed that I'm able to give back and we're able to give back to the people that really need it,” Bret explained.

“If I wasn't a Super Bowl MVP or didn't have a a storied career in the pros and in college and the relationships you form along the way, none of this would have would have transpired.”

The Rypien foundation helps "hope and help to families who are fighting childhood cancer," according to the foundation's website.

With number of applications through SabesWings growing each year, the Saberhagens are reaching more and more people in need of financial assistance.

“We see dark moments that our patients are enduring and we're able to be their lift," Kandace explained. "We're able to be their cheerleaders, allowing them the space to keep going.”

The Strikeout Gala is Oct. 29at Rava Winery in Paso Robles with ziplining, a special dinner and golf at Hunter Ranch all apart of the weekend itinerary.

SabesWings is in 14 different states having raised more than 1.6 million dollars in the last two years. More information about the organization and how to donate can be found at Sabeswings.org.