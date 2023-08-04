Brooks Lee moved up to Class AAA with the St. Paul Saints

After tearing up the Texas League, former Cal Poly standout shortstop Brooks Lee is one step closer to making the big leagues.

The 2022 first round pick from the Minnesota Twins is excelling quickly now moving up to the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.

In 87 games with the Class AA Wichita Wind Surge, Lee has been nothing short of what the organization expected out him as the 8th overall pick batting .292 leading the league with 31 doubles.

In the month of July he was named the organization’s minor league player of the month after hitting .365 with five homers.

According to the Saints, Lee is the first player drafted in the first round in 2022 to be promoted to the Class AAA level.