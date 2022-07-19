Brooks Lee reacts to being drafted by Minnesota Twins

Brooks Lee is now a member of the Minnesota Twins.

The star shortstop out of Cal Poly will go from playing for his father in San Luis Obispo to playing in front of thousands in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Twins selected Lee with the eight pick in the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday.

"It's awesome," said Lee. "I think I'll fit in that system very well. I can't wait to represent Lee family and the city of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly."

Lee is the fourth Cal Poly player to be drafted in the first round.

He is the highest Mustang to ever be drafted out of the university.

"I'm an old school player just like the rest of the people in my family," said Lee. "I'm sure I'll fit right in and show them what it's like to be elite."

Joining Brooks Lee in the draft was his teammate, Drew Thorpe, who was selected with the 61st pick in the draft by the New York Yankees.

Lee has played in Minnesota before as a member of the Willmar Stingers in 2020.

According to MLB.com, the draft slot value with the eighth pick is worth $5,439,500.